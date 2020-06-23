Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub online portal pet friendly

9800 W 130th St Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous Property in Overland Park! - 2 Car Garage

Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



This is a gorgeous must see property in Overland Park! It is a spacious 4 bedroom 3 and a half bath home located in the sought after Blue Valley School District. The home has an updated kitchen with a large island with breakfast seating, stainless steel appliances, tons of counter space, and a flat top range. There are beautiful built in shelves in the living spaces, wood floors, spa-like bathrooms, and lots of natural light! It also has a 2 car garage and fully fenced in yard!



There will be an open house on April 6th from 1-2pm, we look forward to seeing you there!



