9800 W 130th St
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

9800 W 130th St

9800 West 130th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9800 West 130th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
online portal
pet friendly
9800 W 130th St Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous Property in Overland Park! - 2 Car Garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

This is a gorgeous must see property in Overland Park! It is a spacious 4 bedroom 3 and a half bath home located in the sought after Blue Valley School District. The home has an updated kitchen with a large island with breakfast seating, stainless steel appliances, tons of counter space, and a flat top range. There are beautiful built in shelves in the living spaces, wood floors, spa-like bathrooms, and lots of natural light! It also has a 2 car garage and fully fenced in yard!

There will be an open house on April 6th from 1-2pm, we look forward to seeing you there!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

(RLNE4803202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9800 W 130th St have any available units?
9800 W 130th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9800 W 130th St have?
Some of 9800 W 130th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9800 W 130th St currently offering any rent specials?
9800 W 130th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 W 130th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9800 W 130th St is pet friendly.
Does 9800 W 130th St offer parking?
Yes, 9800 W 130th St offers parking.
Does 9800 W 130th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9800 W 130th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 W 130th St have a pool?
No, 9800 W 130th St does not have a pool.
Does 9800 W 130th St have accessible units?
No, 9800 W 130th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 W 130th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9800 W 130th St does not have units with dishwashers.
