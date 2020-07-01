9106 W 78th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac near the heart of Overland Park. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. Less than 2 miles from downtown Overland Park Farmer's market with easy access to Hwy 35 and Hwy 69. The plan features two living rooms and deep single car garage with an automatic garage door opener. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com

Vouchers not accepted.