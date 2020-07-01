All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 9106 W 78th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9106 W 78th Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:49 PM

9106 W 78th Street

9106 78th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9106 78th Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Timberland Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath duplex nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac near the heart of Overland Park. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. Less than 2 miles from downtown Overland Park Farmer's market with easy access to Hwy 35 and Hwy 69. The plan features two living rooms and deep single car garage with an automatic garage door opener. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9106 W 78th Street have any available units?
9106 W 78th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9106 W 78th Street have?
Some of 9106 W 78th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9106 W 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9106 W 78th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9106 W 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9106 W 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 9106 W 78th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9106 W 78th Street offers parking.
Does 9106 W 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9106 W 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9106 W 78th Street have a pool?
No, 9106 W 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9106 W 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 9106 W 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9106 W 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9106 W 78th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy
Overland Park, KS 66207
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66210
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Centennial Park Apartments
12000 Hayes St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66211

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City