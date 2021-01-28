All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like Perry 81.
Find more places like
Perry 81.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
Perry 81
Last updated January 13 2021 at 11:14 PM
Have a question for Perry 81?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Perry 81?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Perry 81

8000 Perry St · (913) 956-0415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

8000 Perry St, Overland Park, KS 66204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Perry 81.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
concierge
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
sauna
cats allowed
fire pit
volleyball court
Welcome to Perry 81, a community of apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. With eight different one, two and three-bedroom floor plans to choose from, its easy to find an apartment home you will love at our modern, upscale community. Our apartments come supplied with an array of must-have and nice-to-have amenities, including newly renovated interiors, a fire pit, a dog park, two swimming pools, a volleyball court, a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar, and much more. Plus, Perry 81 is located alongside Interstate 35 and grants residents a short commute to any destination in the area and nearby Kansas City. Schedule a tour to learn more about the incredible offerings at Perry 81!

Property Details

Lease Length: 4, 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $15/month, Pest control: $7/month, Technology package (AT&T cable/internet): $83/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First Pet: $300, Second Pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Find More Rentals By

Bedrooms

Overland Park 1 Bedroom Apartments

Bedrooms

Price

Amenities

Property Type

Find More Rentals in Nearby

Cities

Zip Codes

Counties

Neighborhoods

Colleges

Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Perry 81 have any available units?
Perry 81 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
Does Perry 81 have any available units?
Perry 81 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
What amenities does Perry 81 have?
Some of Perry 81's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
What amenities does Perry 81 have?
Some of Perry 81's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Perry 81 currently offering any rent specials?
Perry 81 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Perry 81 currently offering any rent specials?
Perry 81 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Perry 81 pet-friendly?
Yes, Perry 81 is pet friendly.
Is Perry 81 pet-friendly?
Yes, Perry 81 is pet friendly.
Does Perry 81 offer parking?
Yes, Perry 81 offers parking.
Does Perry 81 offer parking?
Yes, Perry 81 offers parking.
Does Perry 81 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Perry 81 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Perry 81 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Perry 81 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Perry 81 have a pool?
Yes, Perry 81 has a pool.
Does Perry 81 have a pool?
Yes, Perry 81 has a pool.
Does Perry 81 have accessible units?
No, Perry 81 does not have accessible units.
Does Perry 81 have accessible units?
No, Perry 81 does not have accessible units.
Does Perry 81 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Perry 81 has units with dishwashers.
Does Perry 81 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Perry 81 has units with dishwashers.
Does Perry 81 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Perry 81 has units with air conditioning.
Does Perry 81 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Perry 81 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Perry 81?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Perry 81?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
Got it. We’ll send a note asking about
price & availability
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sorrento
7700 W 126th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66223
Coventry Oaks
11701 West 105th Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
Four Seasons
9512 W 87th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity