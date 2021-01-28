Amenities
Welcome to Perry 81, a community of apartments in Overland Park, Kansas. With eight different one, two and three-bedroom floor plans to choose from, its easy to find an apartment home you will love at our modern, upscale community. Our apartments come supplied with an array of must-have and nice-to-have amenities, including newly renovated interiors, a fire pit, a dog park, two swimming pools, a volleyball court, a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar, and much more. Plus, Perry 81 is located alongside Interstate 35 and grants residents a short commute to any destination in the area and nearby Kansas City. Schedule a tour to learn more about the incredible offerings at Perry 81!