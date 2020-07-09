All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 8801 W 82nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8801 W 82nd St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:29 PM

8801 W 82nd St

8801 West 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8801 West 82nd Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Grantoch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eda38530ad ----
Freshly updated true ranch. Large living room opens todining area, all with gleaming hardwood floors. Totally new kitchen with beautiful granite countertop and subway tile backsplash with glass tile accents. All new stainless appliances, including refrigerator, electric range, microwave and dishwasher. Completely refurbished bath with gorgeous new tile and flooring. 3 bedrooms, also with hardwood floors and ceiling fans.. One-car garage and large unfinished basement with new washer and dryer included. This home is located on a nice lot with fenced back yard, near Downtown Overland Park. Sorry, no pets please.

AVAILABLE: Now
LEASE TERM: 1 or more years

ROOMS:
Living room 17 x 13
Dining room 10 x 9
KItchen 10 x 9
Bathroom 10 x 5
Bedroom 1 13 x 10
Bedroom 2 13 x 10
Bedroom 3 10 x 9

Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com

Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8801 W 82nd St have any available units?
8801 W 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8801 W 82nd St have?
Some of 8801 W 82nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8801 W 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
8801 W 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8801 W 82nd St pet-friendly?
No, 8801 W 82nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 8801 W 82nd St offer parking?
Yes, 8801 W 82nd St offers parking.
Does 8801 W 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8801 W 82nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8801 W 82nd St have a pool?
No, 8801 W 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 8801 W 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 8801 W 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8801 W 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8801 W 82nd St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Signature Place
9251 W 121st Pl
Overland Park, KS 66213
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City