8801 W 82nd St

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Freshly updated true ranch. Large living room opens todining area, all with gleaming hardwood floors. Totally new kitchen with beautiful granite countertop and subway tile backsplash with glass tile accents. All new stainless appliances, including refrigerator, electric range, microwave and dishwasher. Completely refurbished bath with gorgeous new tile and flooring. 3 bedrooms, also with hardwood floors and ceiling fans.. One-car garage and large unfinished basement with new washer and dryer included. This home is located on a nice lot with fenced back yard, near Downtown Overland Park. Sorry, no pets please.



AVAILABLE: Now

LEASE TERM: 1 or more years



ROOMS:

Living room 17 x 13

Dining room 10 x 9

KItchen 10 x 9

Bathroom 10 x 5

Bedroom 1 13 x 10

Bedroom 2 13 x 10

Bedroom 3 10 x 9



Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable