Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

8100 Craig St

8100 Craig Street · No Longer Available
Location

8100 Craig Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Historic Overland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming downtown OP home. - Beautifully remodeled and updated home in the heart of Overland Park near newly renovated downtown. Approximately 2400 sq ft of living space with 3 large bedrooms (master on the main level), 2.5 bathrooms (custom master bath) and a loft that can be used as an office. Laundry area is located on the main level. Upgrades include newly finished hardwood floors throughout, tiled bathrooms, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, arched ceilings, crown molding, new windows and a huge walk in master closet. 3 car detached tandem garage along with a 1 car attached garage. Home also has a large covered screened in front porch. Available for move in immediately . Rent is $2250.00/mo with a 22500.00 security deposit.

(RLNE4896829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8100 Craig St have any available units?
8100 Craig St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8100 Craig St have?
Some of 8100 Craig St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 Craig St currently offering any rent specials?
8100 Craig St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 Craig St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8100 Craig St is pet friendly.
Does 8100 Craig St offer parking?
Yes, 8100 Craig St offers parking.
Does 8100 Craig St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8100 Craig St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 Craig St have a pool?
No, 8100 Craig St does not have a pool.
Does 8100 Craig St have accessible units?
No, 8100 Craig St does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 Craig St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8100 Craig St does not have units with dishwashers.
