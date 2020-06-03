8100 Craig St

Amenities

Charming downtown OP home. - Beautifully remodeled and updated home in the heart of Overland Park near newly renovated downtown. Approximately 2400 sq ft of living space with 3 large bedrooms (master on the main level), 2.5 bathrooms (custom master bath) and a loft that can be used as an office. Laundry area is located on the main level. Upgrades include newly finished hardwood floors throughout, tiled bathrooms, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, arched ceilings, crown molding, new windows and a huge walk in master closet. 3 car detached tandem garage along with a 1 car attached garage. Home also has a large covered screened in front porch. Available for move in immediately . Rent is $2250.00/mo with a 22500.00 security deposit.



