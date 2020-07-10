7812 Lowell Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e533ca058 ---- All the furniture and appliances stay with the house. The home is not available unfurnished. You won\'t find a more inviting classic home than this one! This Cape-Cod style single level home features two nice sized bedrooms. large bath, totally updated kitchen, living room, and laundry/mud room, all on one level. Beautiful hardwood floors. The Eat-In kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. The oversize bath has a double vanity and huge soaker tub. The laundry/mud room is just off the kitchen and opens to the flagstone patio. Current wall decorations are optional You will love the gorgeous landscaping and big fenced back yard. Located a short walk from all the dining, shops and farmers market in Downtown Overland Park. AVAILABLE: MAY 31 LEASE TERM: One or more years FURNITURE: Included in lease ROOMS: Living Room 18 x 13 Kitchen 15 x 11 Master Bedroom 13 x 10 Bedroom 2 13 x 11 Bathroom 16 x 6 Laundry 10 x 7 Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable