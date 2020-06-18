7606 W 59th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d06842705e ---- Looking in Overland Park for your next rental? This is the one! This spacious apartment allows 1 pet (dogs up to 25 pounds) and one carport included. You\'ll love spending time on your private deck and the walk-in closet. We like the updated appliances and the abundant cabinet space in the kitchen. Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining space will help keep things clean and dual sinks in the bathroom will help keep things organized. Ceiling fan in the bedroom will help save on utilities. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *1 pet welcome (fees apply): dogs not to exceed 25 pounds *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!