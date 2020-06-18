All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:32 PM

7606 W 59th Terrace

7606 West 59th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7606 West 59th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66202
Crestview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d06842705e ---- Looking in Overland Park for your next rental? This is the one! This spacious apartment allows 1 pet (dogs up to 25 pounds) and one carport included. You\'ll love spending time on your private deck and the walk-in closet. We like the updated appliances and the abundant cabinet space in the kitchen. Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining space will help keep things clean and dual sinks in the bathroom will help keep things organized. Ceiling fan in the bedroom will help save on utilities. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *1 pet welcome (fees apply): dogs not to exceed 25 pounds *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7606 W 59th Terrace have any available units?
7606 W 59th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7606 W 59th Terrace have?
Some of 7606 W 59th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7606 W 59th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7606 W 59th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 W 59th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7606 W 59th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7606 W 59th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7606 W 59th Terrace offers parking.
Does 7606 W 59th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 W 59th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 W 59th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 7606 W 59th Terrace has a pool.
Does 7606 W 59th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7606 W 59th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 W 59th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7606 W 59th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

