5619 Riley

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b74bd4e083 ---- You'll love the freshness and space in this 3 bedroom duplex with2baths.It features a nice size living room and dining room with vaulted ceiling, big kitchen with pantry, 2 bedrooms and bath on the main level. The lower level includes another bedroom, nice family room with fireplace and garage. Located at Johnson Drive and Metcalf, very convenient to Downtown KC, KU Medical Center and the Plaza, plus all of Overland Park. AVAILABLE: now LEASE TERM: 9 months or longer, ending in May or June PETS: One small dog considered depending on breed and age BASEMENT: Yes FENCED YARD: No LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not provided Please see all of our current listings at www.KCRentForLess.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable