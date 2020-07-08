All apartments in Overland Park
5619 Riley

5619 Riley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5619 Riley Street, Overland Park, KS 66202
North Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b74bd4e083 ---- You'll love the freshness and space in this 3 bedroom duplex with2baths.It features a nice size living room and dining room with vaulted ceiling, big kitchen with pantry, 2 bedrooms and bath on the main level. The lower level includes another bedroom, nice family room with fireplace and garage. Located at Johnson Drive and Metcalf, very convenient to Downtown KC, KU Medical Center and the Plaza, plus all of Overland Park. AVAILABLE: now LEASE TERM: 9 months or longer, ending in May or June PETS: One small dog considered depending on breed and age BASEMENT: Yes FENCED YARD: No LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not provided Please see all of our current listings at www.KCRentForLess.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 Riley have any available units?
5619 Riley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 5619 Riley currently offering any rent specials?
5619 Riley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 Riley pet-friendly?
Yes, 5619 Riley is pet friendly.
Does 5619 Riley offer parking?
Yes, 5619 Riley offers parking.
Does 5619 Riley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 Riley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 Riley have a pool?
No, 5619 Riley does not have a pool.
Does 5619 Riley have accessible units?
No, 5619 Riley does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 Riley have units with dishwashers?
No, 5619 Riley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5619 Riley have units with air conditioning?
No, 5619 Riley does not have units with air conditioning.

