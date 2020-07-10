5521 W 98th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SPECIAL OFFER $1545/Mo for lease beginnng by 5/1/19



Roomy true ranch, all living space on single floor. All neutral interior finishes. Gleeming hardwood floors throughout. Formal living room plus family room with fireplace. Kitchen has new decorative tile on floor and back splash. Both bathrooms totally remodeled. Nice master bedroom with private bath. Main level laundry hookups. Large unfinished basement provides ample storage space. 2-car garage (max length of vehicles 190 inches. ie. 16 feet) Beautiful level fenced lot with patio and mature trees. Convenient location near 95th and Nall.



AVAILABLE: April 1st, sooner with 2 week notice

LEASE TERM: 1 years ending in May or June



ROOMS:

Living Room 17 x 13

Family Room 17 x 16

Dining Room 12 x 10

Kitchen 10 x 9

Bedroom 1 16 x 11

Bedroom 2 14 x 10

Bedroom 3 12 x 10



