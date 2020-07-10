All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 5521 W 98th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
5521 W 98th Place
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

5521 W 98th Place

5521 West 98th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5521 West 98th Place, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae47e3a0da ----
SPECIAL OFFER $1545/Mo for lease beginnng by 5/1/19

Roomy true ranch, all living space on single floor. All neutral interior finishes. Gleeming hardwood floors throughout. Formal living room plus family room with fireplace. Kitchen has new decorative tile on floor and back splash. Both bathrooms totally remodeled. Nice master bedroom with private bath. Main level laundry hookups. Large unfinished basement provides ample storage space. 2-car garage (max length of vehicles 190 inches. ie. 16 feet) Beautiful level fenced lot with patio and mature trees. Convenient location near 95th and Nall.

AVAILABLE: April 1st, sooner with 2 week notice
LEASE TERM: 1 years ending in May or June

ROOMS:
Living Room 17 x 13
Family Room 17 x 16
Dining Room 12 x 10
Kitchen 10 x 9
Bedroom 1 16 x 11
Bedroom 2 14 x 10
Bedroom 3 12 x 10

Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com

Application Fee: $35/Adult non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 W 98th Place have any available units?
5521 W 98th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 5521 W 98th Place have?
Some of 5521 W 98th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 W 98th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5521 W 98th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 W 98th Place pet-friendly?
No, 5521 W 98th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 5521 W 98th Place offer parking?
Yes, 5521 W 98th Place offers parking.
Does 5521 W 98th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 W 98th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 W 98th Place have a pool?
No, 5521 W 98th Place does not have a pool.
Does 5521 W 98th Place have accessible units?
No, 5521 W 98th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 W 98th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 W 98th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bradford Pointe Apartments
11001 W 133rd Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66213
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane
Overland Park, KS 66212
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66211

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City