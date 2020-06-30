All apartments in Overland Park
Overland Park
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

15704 Outlook Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom BlueValley home - Beautifully maintained home in the award-winning Blue Valley school district, this property features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths including an incredible master suite. Modern updates throughout w/ gorgeous wood floors, amazing kitchen w/ stainless appliances, plus a finished basement adding additional living space. Main level laundry, two-car garage plus tons of closet and storage space! All located in a peaceful setting w/ ease of access to highways and amenities

AT&T Fiber Ready
View more pictures and video at www.RoyalGateKC.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5591859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15704 Outlook St have any available units?
15704 Outlook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15704 Outlook St have?
Some of 15704 Outlook St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15704 Outlook St currently offering any rent specials?
15704 Outlook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15704 Outlook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15704 Outlook St is pet friendly.
Does 15704 Outlook St offer parking?
Yes, 15704 Outlook St offers parking.
Does 15704 Outlook St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15704 Outlook St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15704 Outlook St have a pool?
No, 15704 Outlook St does not have a pool.
Does 15704 Outlook St have accessible units?
No, 15704 Outlook St does not have accessible units.
Does 15704 Outlook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15704 Outlook St does not have units with dishwashers.

