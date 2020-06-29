All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 14112 Bradshaw St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
14112 Bradshaw St
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:46 AM

14112 Bradshaw St

14112 Bradshaw Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14112 Bradshaw Street, Overland Park, KS 66221

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10c929c05b ---- Step in to the 20-foot vaulted entry hall leading to the Great room with fireplace, built-in cabinetry, and wall of windows that overlooks the beautiful backyard. Large open kitchen / hearth room / breakfast area with fireplace, gorgeous dark hardwoods, island, and granite countertops. First floor master suite features high vaulted ceiling, double vanity, separate shower, corner whirlpool tub, and a huge walk-in closet. The main level also includes the formal dining room, laundry room and 1/2 bath. The upper level provides two big bedrooms, jack and Jill baths and a loft that would make a great office. The finished daylight basement has a large rec room plus plenty of storage with built-in shelving. The beautifully landscaped treed lot with fenced back yard, is located on a cul-de-sac that backs to Tomahawk Creek Park with a stocked four-acre lake, walking/biking trails, a playground, and a covered pavilion for picnicking. The subdivision also has a large community pool. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: ONE YEAR Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14112 Bradshaw St have any available units?
14112 Bradshaw St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 14112 Bradshaw St have?
Some of 14112 Bradshaw St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14112 Bradshaw St currently offering any rent specials?
14112 Bradshaw St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14112 Bradshaw St pet-friendly?
No, 14112 Bradshaw St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 14112 Bradshaw St offer parking?
No, 14112 Bradshaw St does not offer parking.
Does 14112 Bradshaw St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14112 Bradshaw St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14112 Bradshaw St have a pool?
Yes, 14112 Bradshaw St has a pool.
Does 14112 Bradshaw St have accessible units?
No, 14112 Bradshaw St does not have accessible units.
Does 14112 Bradshaw St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14112 Bradshaw St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66202
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy
Overland Park, KS 66207
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Fiesta Square
9551 West 85th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway
Overland Park, KS 66207
Treetop Lodge Apartments
8951 Reeder St
Overland Park, KS 66214
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City