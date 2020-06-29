14112 Bradshaw St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10c929c05b ---- Step in to the 20-foot vaulted entry hall leading to the Great room with fireplace, built-in cabinetry, and wall of windows that overlooks the beautiful backyard. Large open kitchen / hearth room / breakfast area with fireplace, gorgeous dark hardwoods, island, and granite countertops. First floor master suite features high vaulted ceiling, double vanity, separate shower, corner whirlpool tub, and a huge walk-in closet. The main level also includes the formal dining room, laundry room and 1/2 bath. The upper level provides two big bedrooms, jack and Jill baths and a loft that would make a great office. The finished daylight basement has a large rec room plus plenty of storage with built-in shelving. The beautifully landscaped treed lot with fenced back yard, is located on a cul-de-sac that backs to Tomahawk Creek Park with a stocked four-acre lake, walking/biking trails, a playground, and a covered pavilion for picnicking. The subdivision also has a large community pool. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: ONE YEAR Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable