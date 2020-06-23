12760 Ballentine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Think you can't buy a home? Think again! Our rent to own program is your "Pathway to Home Ownership" sooner than later!



***Rent to Own our wonderful, move-in ready home in South Overland Park! This large 7 bedroom and 5 bath (2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom are non-conforming.) house sits in a safe, friendly cul de sac in the middle of the Blue Valley Northwest school district. It is a very spacious house, with many living spaces, including a finished basement that has a kitchen plus the non-conforming bedrooms and bathroom. There is a huge main-floor guest room, which can also serve as a second master bedroom, adjacent to a jacuzzi room! The yard is a perfect place to do some gardening or landscaping, as its just over half an acre! In addition to everything, this house is in a great location, as its close to everything: restaurants, stores, schools, etc.! Contact us about buying today!



We do not require a rental deposit but a down payment is required for our rent to own program.



