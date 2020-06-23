All apartments in Overland Park
12760 Ballentine St
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

12760 Ballentine St

12760 Ballentine Street · No Longer Available
Location

12760 Ballentine Street, Overland Park, KS 66213

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Price!

Think you can't buy a home? Think again! Our rent to own program is your "Pathway to Home Ownership" sooner than later!

Give us a call today!

***Rent to Own our wonderful, move-in ready home in South Overland Park! This large 7 bedroom and 5 bath (2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom are non-conforming.) house sits in a safe, friendly cul de sac in the middle of the Blue Valley Northwest school district. It is a very spacious house, with many living spaces, including a finished basement that has a kitchen plus the non-conforming bedrooms and bathroom. There is a huge main-floor guest room, which can also serve as a second master bedroom, adjacent to a jacuzzi room! The yard is a perfect place to do some gardening or landscaping, as its just over half an acre! In addition to everything, this house is in a great location, as its close to everything: restaurants, stores, schools, etc.! Contact us about buying today!

We do not require a rental deposit but a down payment is required for our rent to own program.

24 hour information line 800-610-7175 ext 803

(RLNE4589360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12760 Ballentine St have any available units?
12760 Ballentine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 12760 Ballentine St have?
Some of 12760 Ballentine St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12760 Ballentine St currently offering any rent specials?
12760 Ballentine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12760 Ballentine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12760 Ballentine St is pet friendly.
Does 12760 Ballentine St offer parking?
Yes, 12760 Ballentine St does offer parking.
Does 12760 Ballentine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12760 Ballentine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12760 Ballentine St have a pool?
No, 12760 Ballentine St does not have a pool.
Does 12760 Ballentine St have accessible units?
No, 12760 Ballentine St does not have accessible units.
Does 12760 Ballentine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12760 Ballentine St has units with dishwashers.
