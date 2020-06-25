All apartments in Overland Park
10615 W 115th Terrace
10615 W 115th Terrace

10615 West 115th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10615 West 115th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
10615 W 115th Terrace Available 06/01/19 Huge 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom home with Master on the main floor. Spacious bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Fireplace in the living room and nicely updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Huge unfinished basement for great storage. This home has a full 2 car garage. Easy access to 69 hwy for a quick commute. Located in the Blue Valley school district

Security Deposit of $1600
Pets are welcome with $350/pet deposit

View More Pictures and Apply at www.RoyalGateKC.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3295249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10615 W 115th Terrace have any available units?
10615 W 115th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 10615 W 115th Terrace have?
Some of 10615 W 115th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10615 W 115th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10615 W 115th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10615 W 115th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10615 W 115th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10615 W 115th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10615 W 115th Terrace offers parking.
Does 10615 W 115th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10615 W 115th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10615 W 115th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10615 W 115th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10615 W 115th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10615 W 115th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10615 W 115th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10615 W 115th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
