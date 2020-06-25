10615 W 115th Terrace Available 06/01/19 Huge 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom home with Master on the main floor. Spacious bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Fireplace in the living room and nicely updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Huge unfinished basement for great storage. This home has a full 2 car garage. Easy access to 69 hwy for a quick commute. Located in the Blue Valley school district
Security Deposit of $1600 Pets are welcome with $350/pet deposit
No Cats Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
