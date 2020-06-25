Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

10615 W 115th Terrace Available 06/01/19 Huge 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom home with Master on the main floor. Spacious bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Fireplace in the living room and nicely updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Huge unfinished basement for great storage. This home has a full 2 car garage. Easy access to 69 hwy for a quick commute. Located in the Blue Valley school district



Security Deposit of $1600

Pets are welcome with $350/pet deposit



No Cats Allowed



