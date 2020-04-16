Open kitchen with ample cabinet space. (refinished countertops coming soon) Good size bedrooms hardwood floors throughout updated bathroom second living space downstairs with built ins amazing deck great for entertainment with great yard space 1 car garage Great location with great schools. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10001 Benson Drive have any available units?
10001 Benson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.