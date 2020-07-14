Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge internet cafe fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room e-payments game room guest parking key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Sonoma Hill is luxury living with convenient walkability to retail shopping and restaurants while also providing serene outdoor spaces with lush landscaping, walking paths and private ponds. The gated and fenced garden-style community offers open living designed floorplans with direct access garages, sleek finishes such as granite countertops, black stainless-steel appliances, and wood plank-style flooring. The lavish offerings of Sonoma Hill include an array of amenities for residents to enjoy. Among them are a saltwater resort-style pool, outdoor grilling, lounge area, private fenced dog dark with agility equipment, fitness center with cycling studio, cyber café and pub room. For residents, the inviting landscape, thoughtful design, and extraordinary first-class service come together to create an unparalleled living environment. The award-winning Oddo Development team takes pride in creating and managing this ideal community located on the Southeast corner of I-435 and 87th Street in Lenexa, KS.