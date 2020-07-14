All apartments in Lenexa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:21 AM

Sonoma Hill

8875 Maurer Court · (913) 270-3366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month FREE on Select Freestone 2-Car Apartment Homes!
Location

8875 Maurer Court, Lenexa, KS 66219

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit WLSNWO · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 1511 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit WLSN1 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0705 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Unit 2106 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Unit 0306 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sonoma Hill.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
game room
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
Sonoma Hill is luxury living with convenient walkability to retail shopping and restaurants while also providing serene outdoor spaces with lush landscaping, walking paths and private ponds. The gated and fenced garden-style community offers open living designed floorplans with direct access garages, sleek finishes such as granite countertops, black stainless-steel appliances, and wood plank-style flooring. The lavish offerings of Sonoma Hill include an array of amenities for residents to enjoy. Among them are a saltwater resort-style pool, outdoor grilling, lounge area, private fenced dog dark with agility equipment, fitness center with cycling studio, cyber caf&eacute; and pub room. For residents, the inviting landscape, thoughtful design, and extraordinary first-class service come together to create an unparalleled living environment. The award-winning Oddo Development team takes pride in creating and managing this ideal community located on the Southeast corner of I-435 and 87th Street in Lenexa, KS.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Lenexa breed restrictions, 85 lbs limit
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $250
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Lenexa breed restrictions, 85 lb limit
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Lenexa breed restrictions, 85 lb limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sonoma Hill have any available units?
Sonoma Hill has 26 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sonoma Hill have?
Some of Sonoma Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sonoma Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Sonoma Hill is offering the following rent specials: One Month FREE on Select Freestone 2-Car Apartment Homes!
Is Sonoma Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Sonoma Hill is pet friendly.
Does Sonoma Hill offer parking?
Yes, Sonoma Hill offers parking.
Does Sonoma Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sonoma Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sonoma Hill have a pool?
Yes, Sonoma Hill has a pool.
Does Sonoma Hill have accessible units?
Yes, Sonoma Hill has accessible units.
Does Sonoma Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sonoma Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Sonoma Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sonoma Hill has units with air conditioning.

