pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 4 Bedroom with Lots of Storage - True Ranch Home, Newly painted and New flooring this home has lots to offer. 4 Bedroom home with 2.5 baths is located in Lenexa with quick access to 95th and I-35. Storage starts with the oversize garage with built in work benches to the backyard storage building with concrete flooring and electricity. This home has been painted top to bottom and New Flooring throughout. Ranch home with no steps and big backyard.



