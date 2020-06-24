All apartments in Lenexa
Find more places like 9117 Constance St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lenexa, KS
/
9117 Constance St
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

9117 Constance St

9117 Constance Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lenexa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9117 Constance Street, Lenexa, KS 66215

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
{9117} Brentwood Park House + Multiple Living Areas + Fenced Yard + Tons of Closet Space - Spacious split level! Main floor features large living room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with eat in area as well as separate formal dining! Large deck - partially covered- great for entertaining!

Large master bedroom with double closets and en suite master bathroom with tile shower! Additional bedrooms are spacious with great natural light.

Garage level features a family room with exposed brick and walk out as well has half bath! Partially finished basement offers another living space and workshop area.

Two car garage and Fenced yard!

Sunflower Elementary
Westridge Middle
Shawnee Mission West High

Great Room 12X13 Master Bedroom 15X13
Dining Room 11X13 Bedroom Two 15X12
Family Room 20X13 Bedroom Three 13X12
Rec Room 21X13

(RLNE3961111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9117 Constance St have any available units?
9117 Constance St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
Is 9117 Constance St currently offering any rent specials?
9117 Constance St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9117 Constance St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9117 Constance St is pet friendly.
Does 9117 Constance St offer parking?
Yes, 9117 Constance St offers parking.
Does 9117 Constance St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9117 Constance St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9117 Constance St have a pool?
No, 9117 Constance St does not have a pool.
Does 9117 Constance St have accessible units?
No, 9117 Constance St does not have accessible units.
Does 9117 Constance St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9117 Constance St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9117 Constance St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9117 Constance St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe At City Center
8640 Schweiger Ct
Lenexa, KS 66219
Watercrest at City Center
8401 Renner Blvd
Lenexa, KS 66219
Park Edge Apartments
8201 Renner Rd
Lenexa, KS 66219
District Flats
8757 Penrose Lane
Lenexa, KS 66219
Sonoma Hill
8875 Maurer Court
Lenexa, KS 66219
Rosehill Pointe
12701 W 88th Cir
Lenexa, KS 66215
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd
Lenexa, KS 66214
Wind River Lodge
9250 Lichtenauer Drive
Lenexa, KS 66219

Similar Pages

Lenexa 1 BedroomsLenexa 2 Bedrooms
Lenexa Apartments with ParkingLenexa Pet Friendly Places
Lenexa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City