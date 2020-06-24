9117 Constance St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

{9117} Brentwood Park House + Multiple Living Areas + Fenced Yard + Tons of Closet Space - Spacious split level! Main floor features large living room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with eat in area as well as separate formal dining! Large deck - partially covered- great for entertaining!



Large master bedroom with double closets and en suite master bathroom with tile shower! Additional bedrooms are spacious with great natural light.



Garage level features a family room with exposed brick and walk out as well has half bath! Partially finished basement offers another living space and workshop area.



Two car garage and Fenced yard!



Sunflower Elementary

Westridge Middle

Shawnee Mission West High



Great Room 12X13 Master Bedroom 15X13

Dining Room 11X13 Bedroom Two 15X12

Family Room 20X13 Bedroom Three 13X12

Rec Room 21X13



(RLNE3961111)