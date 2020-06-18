All apartments in Lenexa
8135 Monrovia Street - 1
8135 Monrovia Street - 1

8135 Monrovia Street · (816) 885-1964
Location

8135 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS 66215

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Centrally located in Lenexa within a quiet community surrounded by amenities, local parks and easy access to shopping, dining and highways!
Four Colonies will bring you amenities such as, 4 pools, tennis courts, clubhouses and a library.
This 3bd/2.5 bath townhouse has undergone a fresh renovation with new floors, paint with kitchen and bath upgrades!
The main floor brings you the entertaining space with a living room, dining space and corner fireplace!
Private patio off the living space allows you to bring the party outside!
The kitchen comes update with grey cabinets, granite countertops & an eat-in space. Dishwasher, range and fridge provided!
Rounding out the main floor is the 1/2 bath.
The 2nd level houses 2 bedrooms with a large Jack & Jill bathroom with 2 sinks with several built-in linen cabinets and a walk-in shower. Great closet space with 1 walk-in closet!
The 3rd level fully houses the 3rd bedroom and full bath with tub & shower.
The unfinished basement features sprawling space for storage, along with your washer/dryer hookups!
1 carport parking spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 have any available units?
8135 Monrovia Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 have?
Some of 8135 Monrovia Street - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8135 Monrovia Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lenexa.
Does 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8135 Monrovia Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
