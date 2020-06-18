8135 Monrovia Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Centrally located in Lenexa within a quiet community surrounded by amenities, local parks and easy access to shopping, dining and highways!

Four Colonies will bring you amenities such as, 4 pools, tennis courts, clubhouses and a library.

This 3bd/2.5 bath townhouse has undergone a fresh renovation with new floors, paint with kitchen and bath upgrades!

The main floor brings you the entertaining space with a living room, dining space and corner fireplace!

Private patio off the living space allows you to bring the party outside!

The kitchen comes update with grey cabinets, granite countertops & an eat-in space. Dishwasher, range and fridge provided!

Rounding out the main floor is the 1/2 bath.

The 2nd level houses 2 bedrooms with a large Jack & Jill bathroom with 2 sinks with several built-in linen cabinets and a walk-in shower. Great closet space with 1 walk-in closet!

The 3rd level fully houses the 3rd bedroom and full bath with tub & shower.

The unfinished basement features sprawling space for storage, along with your washer/dryer hookups!

1 carport parking spot.