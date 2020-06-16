All apartments in Lenexa
Lenexa, KS
12925 West 100th Street
12925 West 100th Street

12925 West 100th Street
Location

12925 West 100th Street, Lenexa, KS 66215
Century Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Many upgrades! Great desirable neighborhood. This beauty offers new carpet on main floor, newer thermal windows. Updated kitchen with new sliding door. A huge partially covered deck overlooking landscaped yard. Extended garage for extra storage.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12925 West 100th Street have any available units?
12925 West 100th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 12925 West 100th Street have?
Some of 12925 West 100th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12925 West 100th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12925 West 100th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12925 West 100th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12925 West 100th Street is pet friendly.
Does 12925 West 100th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12925 West 100th Street does offer parking.
Does 12925 West 100th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12925 West 100th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12925 West 100th Street have a pool?
No, 12925 West 100th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12925 West 100th Street have accessible units?
No, 12925 West 100th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12925 West 100th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12925 West 100th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12925 West 100th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12925 West 100th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
