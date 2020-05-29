Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage online portal

Call to tour your new home today and ask about our 1 Month Free Special!!! Discover newly renovated luxury living at the Villas of Loiret in Lenexa, Kansas. Our beautifully landscaped community offers convenient access to major highways, putting you minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and so much more.



The Villas of Loiret proudly feature spacious townhomes, designed with your lifestyle in mind. Fully-equipped kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, open floorplans with vaulted ceilings, and private garages provide you with all of the comfort and convience you could ever desire.



