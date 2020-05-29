All apartments in Lenexa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

Villas of Loiret

9227 Boehm Drive · (833) 987-1653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One month's rent free!* (Restrictions apply; contact us for more information!)
Location

9227 Boehm Drive, Lenexa, KS 66219
Loiret

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 921534S · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Unit 920132N · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Unit 922736S · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas of Loiret.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Call to tour your new home today and ask about our 1 Month Free Special!!! Discover newly renovated luxury living at the Villas of Loiret in Lenexa, Kansas. Our beautifully landscaped community offers convenient access to major highways, putting you minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and so much more.

The Villas of Loiret proudly feature spacious townhomes, designed with your lifestyle in mind. Fully-equipped kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, open floorplans with vaulted ceilings, and private garages provide you with all of the comfort and convience you could ever desire.

Call to tour your new home today and ask about our 1 Month Free Special!!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Akitas, Chows, Pitbulls, Great Danes, Rottweilers and Doberman Pinschers
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $25
restrictions: Akitas, Chows, Pitbulls, Great Danes, Rottweilers and Doberman Pinschers. Max two pets per apartment home.
Cats
fee: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage. Surface lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Villas of Loiret have any available units?
Villas of Loiret has 6 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villas of Loiret have?
Some of Villas of Loiret's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas of Loiret currently offering any rent specials?
Villas of Loiret is offering the following rent specials: One month's rent free!* (Restrictions apply; contact us for more information!)
Is Villas of Loiret pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas of Loiret is pet friendly.
Does Villas of Loiret offer parking?
Yes, Villas of Loiret offers parking.
Does Villas of Loiret have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas of Loiret does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas of Loiret have a pool?
No, Villas of Loiret does not have a pool.
Does Villas of Loiret have accessible units?
No, Villas of Loiret does not have accessible units.
Does Villas of Loiret have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas of Loiret has units with dishwashers.
Does Villas of Loiret have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villas of Loiret has units with air conditioning.

