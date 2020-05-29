Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas of Loiret.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Call to tour your new home today and ask about our 1 Month Free Special!!! Discover newly renovated luxury living at the Villas of Loiret in Lenexa, Kansas. Our beautifully landscaped community offers convenient access to major highways, putting you minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and so much more.
The Villas of Loiret proudly feature spacious townhomes, designed with your lifestyle in mind. Fully-equipped kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, open floorplans with vaulted ceilings, and private garages provide you with all of the comfort and convience you could ever desire.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Akitas, Chows, Pitbulls, Great Danes, Rottweilers and Doberman Pinschers
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $25
restrictions: Akitas, Chows, Pitbulls, Great Danes, Rottweilers and Doberman Pinschers. Max two pets per apartment home.
Cats
fee: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage. Surface lot. Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
