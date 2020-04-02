Rent Calculator
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
4647 ELKHORN Court
Last updated November 24 2019 at 10:22 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4647 ELKHORN Court
4647 Elkhorn Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4647 Elkhorn Court, Westfield, IN 46062
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice well maintained home on a quite cul-de-sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4647 ELKHORN Court have any available units?
4647 ELKHORN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westfield, IN
.
What amenities does 4647 ELKHORN Court have?
Some of 4647 ELKHORN Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4647 ELKHORN Court currently offering any rent specials?
4647 ELKHORN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4647 ELKHORN Court pet-friendly?
No, 4647 ELKHORN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westfield
.
Does 4647 ELKHORN Court offer parking?
No, 4647 ELKHORN Court does not offer parking.
Does 4647 ELKHORN Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4647 ELKHORN Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4647 ELKHORN Court have a pool?
No, 4647 ELKHORN Court does not have a pool.
Does 4647 ELKHORN Court have accessible units?
No, 4647 ELKHORN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4647 ELKHORN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4647 ELKHORN Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4647 ELKHORN Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4647 ELKHORN Court does not have units with air conditioning.
