All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 1332 Valdosta Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1332 Valdosta Place
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1332 Valdosta Place
1332 Valdosta Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1332 Valdosta Place, Westfield, IN 46074
Centennial
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1332 Valdosta Place have any available units?
1332 Valdosta Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westfield, IN
.
What amenities does 1332 Valdosta Place have?
Some of 1332 Valdosta Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1332 Valdosta Place currently offering any rent specials?
1332 Valdosta Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 Valdosta Place pet-friendly?
No, 1332 Valdosta Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westfield
.
Does 1332 Valdosta Place offer parking?
Yes, 1332 Valdosta Place offers parking.
Does 1332 Valdosta Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1332 Valdosta Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 Valdosta Place have a pool?
Yes, 1332 Valdosta Place has a pool.
Does 1332 Valdosta Place have accessible units?
No, 1332 Valdosta Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 Valdosta Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332 Valdosta Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1332 Valdosta Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1332 Valdosta Place does not have units with air conditioning.
