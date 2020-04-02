All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM

5723 Castor Way

5723 Castor Way · No Longer Available
Location

5723 Castor Way, Noblesville, IN 46062
Noble West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move Right On In! Nice Spacious Family Room. This is a 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5723 Castor Way have any available units?
5723 Castor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5723 Castor Way have?
Some of 5723 Castor Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5723 Castor Way currently offering any rent specials?
5723 Castor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 Castor Way pet-friendly?
No, 5723 Castor Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 5723 Castor Way offer parking?
No, 5723 Castor Way does not offer parking.
Does 5723 Castor Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5723 Castor Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 Castor Way have a pool?
No, 5723 Castor Way does not have a pool.
Does 5723 Castor Way have accessible units?
No, 5723 Castor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 Castor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5723 Castor Way has units with dishwashers.
