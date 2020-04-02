Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 5723 Castor Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
5723 Castor Way
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5723 Castor Way
5723 Castor Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5723 Castor Way, Noblesville, IN 46062
Noble West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move Right On In! Nice Spacious Family Room. This is a 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5723 Castor Way have any available units?
5723 Castor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Noblesville, IN
.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Noblesville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5723 Castor Way have?
Some of 5723 Castor Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5723 Castor Way currently offering any rent specials?
5723 Castor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 Castor Way pet-friendly?
No, 5723 Castor Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Noblesville
.
Does 5723 Castor Way offer parking?
No, 5723 Castor Way does not offer parking.
Does 5723 Castor Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5723 Castor Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 Castor Way have a pool?
No, 5723 Castor Way does not have a pool.
Does 5723 Castor Way have accessible units?
No, 5723 Castor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 Castor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5723 Castor Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Similar Pages
Noblesville 1 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Noblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
New Castle, IN
Marion, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Peru, IN
Danville, IN
Lebanon, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis