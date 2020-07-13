All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like Harrison Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
Harrison Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Harrison Place

5812 Beatle Dr · (317) 316-3164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN 46216

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5856-H · Avail. now

$848

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 5856-E · Avail. now

$868

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 5862-F · Avail. Aug 1

$868

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5722 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,344

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 9525-F · Avail. Sep 1

$1,091

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 5808-L · Avail. Sep 25

$1,096

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harrison Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
carport
hot tub
internet access
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Welcome to Harrison Place Apartments... a Choice Living apartment community featuring distinct living and spacious floor plans.

Your newly renovated, pet-friendly one, two and three-bedroom apartment home features great views, a cozy fireplace, over-sized closets, open kitchens, private balconies or patios and in-home washer and dryer connections. Our apartments offer conveniences including a state-of-the-art fitness facility, a refreshing swimming pool with sun deck and garages

Situated in northeast Indianapolis, you’ll discover an apartment community filled with mature trees, hiking trails and surrounded by beautiful parks like Harrison Community Park and Lawrence Community Park. Your Indianapolis apartment is also located near Ivy Tech Community College, several businesses, restaurants and shops. Discover the new standard in Indianapolis apartments at Harrison Place Apartments.

Welcome Home–This is Choice Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$250 (based on floorplan) -one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harrison Place have any available units?
Harrison Place has 9 units available starting at $848 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Harrison Place have?
Some of Harrison Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harrison Place currently offering any rent specials?
Harrison Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harrison Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Harrison Place is pet friendly.
Does Harrison Place offer parking?
Yes, Harrison Place offers parking.
Does Harrison Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harrison Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harrison Place have a pool?
Yes, Harrison Place has a pool.
Does Harrison Place have accessible units?
No, Harrison Place does not have accessible units.
Does Harrison Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harrison Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Harrison Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Harrison Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Harrison Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with BalconyLawrence Apartments with Parking
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity