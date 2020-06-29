124 W. Chestnut St #10

124 W Chestnut St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Downtown Jeffersonville
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
This community offers large 2BR/1BA condominiums that have recently undergone major renovations. The unit feature new hardwood floors, corian countertops, fixtures, paint, and HVAC. All units have a private patio in the back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
