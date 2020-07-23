Apartment List
57 Apartments for rent in Jeffersonville, IN with garages

Jeffersonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ...

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Springs
3028 Crystal Lake Dr
3028 Crystal Lake Drive, Jeffersonville, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3151 sqft
Breathtaking 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in the Lakes of Crystal Springs! This stunning home is for RENT!! Property includes many designer finishes throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersonville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
Phoenix Hill
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Central Business District
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
27 Units Available
Central Business District
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,220
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown New Albany
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
Studio
$960
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1180 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
9 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 11:00 PM
5 Units Available
Germantown
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
875 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
81 Units Available
Irish Hill
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,064
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
$
103 Units Available
Central Business District
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,155
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1318 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Clifton
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$944
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
15 Units Available
Smoketown
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
851 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Algonquin
638 Jordan Ave
638 Jordan Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
Just renovated and ready for you. 2 bedrooms. Garage and extra big yard.

1 of 64

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
620 S 3rd St
620 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,499
750 sqft
Welcome to the BRAND NEW 620 Building Apartments located on the 3rd and 4th floors these units offer prime downtown living at its finest! Utilities are included with the rent which means the only thing the tenants pay is WIFI and parking which is

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3720 E Locust Cir
3720 Locust Circle East, Oldham County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2862 sqft
This furnished North Oldham home will rent quickly! 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, 2 car attached garage. Large Great room with fireplace, freshly repainted. Great neighborhood in North Oldham school district. Fabulous media room in the finished basement.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1029 Rollingwood Ln
1029 Rollingwood Lane, Goshen, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2275 sqft
Enjoy over 2200 square feet in this 4 bd, 2 bath home. Features a formal living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, double deck, and walk out basement. New flooring throughout home, stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer included.

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Cherokee Seneca
2064 Sherwood
2064 Sherwood Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully renovated 1st floor apartment with garage parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cherokee Triangle
1243 Cherokee Road
1243 Cherokee Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1243 Cherokee Road- Carriage House (Highlands) - Interested in scheduling a showing? Please fill out the free pre-application found on the company website: http://4rentlouisville.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brownsboro Zorn
3035 University Road
3035 University Road, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1508 sqft
3035 University Road Available 09/15/20 Amazing Newly Renovated Three Bedroom Home off Zorn Avenue - Charming single story home in a well-established neighborhood just off of Zorn Avenue. Tastefully redone, this open concept home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cherokee Seneca
1601 Spring Drive, #19
1601 Spring Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Luxury Highlands Condo - This Remarkable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium which is located at the corner of Spring and Bonnycastle near Cherokee park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
1380 Dixie Highway
1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1085 sqft
Rental Houses, 1380 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40210 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Garage Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home has washer/dryer hook-ups, a detached 1-car garage, and a fenced in back yard. (RLNE4439054)

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Portland
109 N 28th Street
109 North 28th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$599
Rental Houses, 109 N. 28th St., Louisville, KY 40212 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Garage Rental Home - Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath home with a partially fenced in yard and detached 1-car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Portland
2414 St Xavier St
2414 Saint Xavier Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$650
770 sqft
2414 St Xaiver St - Nice 1 bedroom handicapped accessible house w/ garage - Nice,1 bedroom, 1 bath, handicapped accessible house w/ garage in Portland. This house includes a/c, hookups, fenced in yard, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
1627 Jaeger Avenue
1627 Jaeger Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Deer Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, laundry in building, yard, garage, living room upstairs and downstairs, and walking distance to local restaurants and park.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkland
3103 Dumesnil St
3103 Dumesnil Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$695
1100 sqft
1/2 off May rent! Large 3 BD home home in West Louisville - **Spring special- now offering 1/2 off May rent!** Large 3 bedroom single family home in West Louisville -Hardwood flooring throughout bedrooms and living room -New flooring and bathtub
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Jeffersonville, IN

Jeffersonville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

