137 Apartments for rent in Jeffersonville, IN with parking

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
87 Units Available
Downtown Jeffersonville
The Walcott at Jeffersonville
222 W Maple Street, Jeffersonville, IN
Studio
$990
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
Say hello to The Walcott Jeffersonville: a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment residences redefining urban living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
15 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1185 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$709
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1143 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Orchard Hills
201 Orchard Hills Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1276 sqft
Modern units with spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Located close to 10th Street. Community amenities include a dog park, a sparkling pool and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Bridgepointe Crossing
2727 Middle Rd, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
964 sqft
Welcome home to Bridgepointe Crossing. Conveniently located in the heart of Jeffersonville, these freshly renovated apartments offer new flooring, modern appliances, and cozy living spaces.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
3250 Autumn Ridge Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1125 sqft
3282 Autumn Ridge Court Apt 7 Available 08/19/20 Autumn Ridge Apartment Community is conveniently located behind Meijer, nestled between Wellstone Hospital & Vissing Park.
Results within 1 mile of Jeffersonville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
38 Units Available
Butchertown
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
Butchertown
Edison Lofts
801 E Washington St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment in unique NuLu.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
Clarksville Lofts
4423 U.S. 31, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
546 sqft
1BR/1 BA units are available starting at $775. Call today and ask about our FREE RENT specials! Find your new apartment at Clarksville Lofts. You'll find this community on conveniently located off Interstate 65 at Highway 31 E., in Clarksville.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
325 E Market St 6
325 E Market St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1304 sqft
Large DT Condo | Rustic | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 300426 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.

1 of 1

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
Butchertown
914 Franklin St
914 Franklin Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Nicely presented 1 BDRM/1 BATH apartment located in Historic Butchertown. This desirable apartment is the front portion of a duplex with the back of the property being the other apartment (townhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
415 E Market St Unit 303
415 East Market Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
1252 sqft
Per new Corona virus law- no Private showings..A Home you will love as a good tennat.This spacious, fully-renovated,unit is presented move-in ready..kindly contact me direct via.
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersonville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
Phoenix Hill
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$820
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Clifton Heights
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$863
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
7 Units Available
Germantown
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
102 Units Available
Central Business District
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,155
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Cherokee Triangle
The Avenue Willow
2315 Glenmary Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
880 sqft
Your new apartment at Avenue Willow not only puts you in the heart of the Highlands just minutes from downtown, it also provides a beautiful property inside and out! Enjoy chef's kitchens with granite counter tops, dark cherry plank flooring or
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
29 Units Available
Central Business District
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,220
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Northfield
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$848
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
$
16 Units Available
Clifton Heights
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
818 sqft
We are a luxury apartment community, just a short bike ride from Frankfort Ave and the Highlands, in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville KY. Reduced rates on select homes! Call for Special
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
9 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Clifton
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$908
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$968
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Central Business District
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$925
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jeffersonville, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jeffersonville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

