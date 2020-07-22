Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:45 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Jeffersonville, IN with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Jeffersonville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
5 Units Available
Orchard Hills
201 Orchard Hills Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1276 sqft
Modern units with spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Located close to 10th Street. Community amenities include a dog park, a sparkling pool and on-site laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Jeffersonville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
34 Units Available
Butchertown
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,305
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 AM
$
3 Units Available
Clarksville Lofts
4423 U.S. 31, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
546 sqft
1BR/1 BA units are available starting at $775. Call today and ask about our FREE RENT specials! Find your new apartment at Clarksville Lofts. You'll find this community on conveniently located off Interstate 65 at Highway 31 E., in Clarksville.

1 of 1

Last updated March 23 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Butchertown
914 Franklin St
914 Franklin Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Nicely presented 1 BDRM/1 BATH apartment located in Historic Butchertown. This desirable apartment is the front portion of a duplex with the back of the property being the other apartment (townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersonville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:06 PM
7 Units Available
Cherokee Triangle
The Avenue Highlands
1031 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
950 sqft
Located in the beautiful Highlands neighborhood with tree-lined streets and elegant Victorian architecture, The Avenue is in a peaceful, pedestrian-friendly area defined by local pride, and endless amounts of Highland charm.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
$
103 Units Available
Central Business District
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,155
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 AM
3 Units Available
Cherokee Triangle
The Avenue Willow
2315 Glenmary Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
880 sqft
Your new apartment at Avenue Willow not only puts you in the heart of the Highlands just minutes from downtown, it also provides a beautiful property inside and out! Enjoy chef's kitchens with granite counter tops, dark cherry plank flooring or
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
37 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
10 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$944
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 AM
$
30 Units Available
Clifton Heights
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1319 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:22 PM
27 Units Available
Central Business District
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,220
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:00 AM
5 Units Available
Germantown
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,109
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
11 Units Available
Central Business District
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
19 Units Available
Northfield
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$842
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
16 Units Available
Phoenix Hill
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$748
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$751
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
8 Units Available
Clifton
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$944
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
18 Units Available
Clifton Heights
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$855
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 11:01 AM
9 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
27 Units Available
Phoenix Hill
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1299 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 18 at 09:23 PM
17 Units Available
The Courtyard
1815 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$622
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
805 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Portland
2316 Duncan Street
2316 Duncan Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1107 sqft
Large 3 bedroom house in Portland - Large newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Portland This home features hardwood-like floor throughout entire home Large bedrooms with ample closet space in each room Fully fenced front and back

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Louisville
1372 S 6th St 2
1372 South 6th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Newly Updated Victorian | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 280923 This listing is a furnished, month to month rental. This listing is NOT available for a one year lease.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Limerick
1028 S 5th St
1028 South 5th Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Minutes to Downtown | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 268115 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Merriwether
2069 S Preston St
2069 South Preston Street, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/01/20 2069 S Preston St - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268065 *AVAILABLE 08/01/2020* NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a month to month rental.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Jeffersonville, IN

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Jeffersonville offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Jeffersonville. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Jeffersonville can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

