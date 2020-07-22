Apartment List
18 Studio Apartments for rent in Jeffersonville, IN

Studio apartments could offer the best of Jeffersonville living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
87 Units Available
Downtown Jeffersonville
The Walcott at Jeffersonville
222 W Maple Street, Jeffersonville, IN
Studio
$990
538 sqft
Say hello to The Walcott Jeffersonville: a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment residences redefining urban living.
Results within 1 mile of Jeffersonville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
34 Units Available
Butchertown
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,305
561 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersonville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
9 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
46 Units Available
Central Business District
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$899
430 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
$
103 Units Available
Central Business District
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,155
585 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
15 Units Available
Old Louisville
Lofts on Ormsby
512 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$750
423 sqft
Make your home in historic Old Louisville with Lofts on Ormsby! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, these charming apartments make it easy for anyone to enjoy the numerous conveniences and attractions that the city of Louisville has to
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Clifton
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$944
519 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
7 Units Available
Cherokee Triangle
The Avenue Highlands
1031 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
388 sqft
Located in the beautiful Highlands neighborhood with tree-lined streets and elegant Victorian architecture, The Avenue is in a peaceful, pedestrian-friendly area defined by local pride, and endless amounts of Highland charm.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown New Albany
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
Studio
$960
534 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
27 Units Available
Phoenix Hill
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
81 Units Available
Irish Hill
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,064
516 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
Phoenix Hill
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$748
800 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated May 1 at 09:00 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Highlands
Highland Station
1172 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
494 sqft
Our apartments in Highlands near downtown Louisville offer a wide array of layouts with our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Belknap
2200 Dundee Rd
2200 Dundee Road, Louisville, KY
Studio
$550
1691 sqft
This is office space available in the Metro Business Center.
Results within 10 miles of Jeffersonville
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
30 Units Available
Bellewood
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
$769
558 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
$
13 Units Available
Bashford Manor
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
Studio
$859
434 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
84 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,027
608 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
30 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$938
574 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
135 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$979
488 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Lyndon
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$828
451 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Jeffersonville, IN

Studio apartments could offer the best of Jeffersonville living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Jeffersonville during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

