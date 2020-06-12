/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
63 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Jeffersonville, IN
15 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
9 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$829
871 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
2 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
3250 Autumn Ridge Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$840
1125 sqft
Autumn Ridge Apartment Community is conveniently located behind Meijer, nestled between Wellstone Hospital & Vissing Park. One Of Jeffersonville's premier communities, offering one and two bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
1913 Paddle Wheel Drive
1913 Paddle Wheel Drive, Jeffersonville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1440 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
Results within 1 mile of Jeffersonville
Butchertown
29 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
324 E Main St
324 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1085 sqft
Most affordable condo in upscale Fleur de Lis! Maintenance fee paid by owner. 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with laundry hook-ups in unit. Secured basement garage parking with 2 assigned spots. Unit is unfurnished and also for sale MLS#1544300.
Butchertown
1 Unit Available
1023 Franklin Street
1023 Franklin Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1578 sqft
This beautifully renovated 1900s building in Butcher Town, offers all new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and original exposed brick walls. Water/sewer and trash are included in the monthly rent.
1 Unit Available
3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 101
3719 Utica Sellersburg Rd, Clark County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
If you are looking for upscale and privacy then these LUXURY HOME APARTMENTS are for you!!! Our approximately 1100 sq. ft. units are 2 Beds / 2 Baths with 9' ceilings and an abundance of natural light with oversized windows.
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersonville
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Clifton Heights
35 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$999
1002 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Old Louisville
16 Units Available
Urban Flats
735 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$897
982 sqft
With a central location in the heart of the equally historic and trendy\ndowntown Louisville, Urban Flats is a beautifully renovated apartment\ncommunity that offers style, convenience, and charm.
Germantown
7 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Clifton Heights
11 Units Available
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
Northfield
13 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Phoenix Hill
31 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Clifton
5 Units Available
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Clifton Heights
20 Units Available
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Irish Hill
93 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
10 Units Available
Sheffield Square
600 Country Club Dr, New Albany, IN
2 Bedrooms
$720
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sheffield Square in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Downtown New Albany
23 Units Available
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1134 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
