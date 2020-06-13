/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jeffersonville, IN
15 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1185 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
9 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$989
1143 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersonville
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$7,435
1790 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Clifton Heights
33 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
34 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Taylor Berry
264 Units Available
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$829
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
17 Units Available
The Courtyard
1815 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Sheffield Square
600 Country Club Dr, New Albany, IN
3 Bedrooms
$839
1476 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sheffield Square in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
1359 S 3rd Street #1
1359 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom condo located in the heart of Old Louisville. This first floor unit offers a large master suite and a master bathroom that includes a large tub, large separate shower, and big walk-in closet.
Shawnee
1 Unit Available
107 North 45th Street
107 North 45th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Just listed is this rehabbed two bedroom home with fresh paint, flooring, all new kitchen and appliances. Home has large living room, kitchen, two bedrooms on first floor, full loft style third bedroom upstairs and full basement.
Taylor Berry
1 Unit Available
3006 Montana Avenue
3006 Montana Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$900
1328 sqft
We have a 3 bedroom unit that is now ready for rent. The bathroom, and kitchen has been redone. New floors, carpet, and paint has also been installed in the house. The house has central A/C and a brand new furnace.
1 Unit Available
12304 Warner Drive
12304 Warner Drive, Oldham County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
This 3BR/2BA Single Family Home located in a quiet cul-de-sac comes with finished basement, fenced in patio, 2-car garage, new paint and flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
1733 East Market Street
1733 East Market Street, New Albany, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
For lease is this large three bedroom home with new paint, new flooring, new windows, new fixtures. Home sits in area close to downtown New Albany and easy to get to downtown Louisville. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 Unit Available
106 Spruce Lane
106 Spruce Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
For lease is this recently renovated three bedroom home in St Matthews off Brownsboro Rd. This ranch home is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood close to shopping and expressways.
Parkland
1 Unit Available
1308 S. 26th St
1308 South 26th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$865
1160 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home in Downtown Louisville - Large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Downtown Louisville on the corner of 26th & Dumesnil St.
Clifton
1 Unit Available
2042 Frankfort Ave
2042 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2042 Frankfort Ave - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268103 NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
Merriwether
1 Unit Available
2069 S Preston St
2069 South Preston Street, Louisville, KY
Available 08/01/20 2069 S Preston St - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268065 NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a month to month rental.
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
1701 S 4th St
1701 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
Charming Victorian House - AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 - Property Id: 268089 NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1422 Highland Avenue
1422 Highland Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 story 3000 sf. Victorian 5 bedrooms 3 baths - Property Id: 284505 classic victorian house n the highlands perfect for 5 students r a family.
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1528 Wilson Ave
1528 Wilson Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$695
1096 sqft
Large 2-3 bedroom home- Section 8 accepted - Large 2-3 bedroom home in the Park Hill area (will only count as 2 bedroom by Section 8 standards) -Home sits on a quiet street -Ample closet space in each bedroom -Brand new vinyl planking
Portland
1 Unit Available
3137 Northwestern Parkway
3137 Northwestern Parkway, Louisville, KY
Rental Houses, 3137 Northwestern Parkway.
Woodlawn Park
1 Unit Available
707 Ahland Rd
707 Ahland Road, Woodlawn Park, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1270 sqft
Awesome Rental In WoodLawn Park - 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch house with a basement and garage. Call today for your private showing! No Smoking Inside No Pets No Section 8 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5730036)
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
416 West Breckinridge- B1
416 W Breckinridge St, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
416 West Breckinridge St. #B1 (Limerick/Downtown) - Interested in scheduling a showing at this location? Please complete the free pre-application on our website and someone will contact you for a showing, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.
