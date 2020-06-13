Apartment List
/
IN
/
jeffersonville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Jeffersonville, IN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1143 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
2 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
3250 Autumn Ridge Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1125 sqft
Autumn Ridge Apartment Community is conveniently located behind Meijer, nestled between Wellstone Hospital & Vissing Park. One Of Jeffersonville's premier communities, offering one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 1 mile of Jeffersonville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Butchertown
28 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated April 26 at 05:17pm
9 Units Available
Cambridge Square
600 Cambridge Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
950 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL RENTAL COMMUNITY IN CLARKSVILLE, INDIANA

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Butchertown
1 Unit Available
709 E Washington St
709 East Washington Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
703 sqft
Flexible Lease in NULU! 1 Bed/1 Bath, tall ceilings, old world charm. Located a block from E. Main St.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
324 E Main St
324 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1085 sqft
Most affordable condo in upscale Fleur de Lis! Maintenance fee paid by owner. 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with laundry hook-ups in unit. Secured basement garage parking with 2 assigned spots. Unit is unfurnished and also for sale MLS#1544300.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 101
3719 Utica Sellersburg Rd, Clark County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
If you are looking for upscale and privacy then these LUXURY HOME APARTMENTS are for you!!! Our approximately 1100 sq. ft. units are 2 Beds / 2 Baths with 9' ceilings and an abundance of natural light with oversized windows.

1 of 1

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
Butchertown
1 Unit Available
914 Franklin St
914 Franklin Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Nicely presented 1 BDRM/1 BATH apartment located in Historic Butchertown. This desirable apartment is the front portion of a duplex with the back of the property being the other apartment (townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersonville
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,255
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
Clifton Heights
13 Units Available
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
818 sqft
We are a luxury apartment community, just a short bike ride from Frankfort Ave and the Highlands, in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville KY. Reduced rates on select homes! Call for Special
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Clifton Heights
11 Units Available
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
Studio
$799
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Phoenix Hill
31 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
$
Clifton Heights
33 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
10 Units Available
Sheffield Square
600 Country Club Dr, New Albany, IN
1 Bedroom
$588
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$839
1476 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sheffield Square in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$982
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$885
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northfield
15 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$809
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Phoenix Hill
10 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Clifton
4 Units Available
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Clifton Heights
20 Units Available
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
Downtown New Albany
23 Units Available
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
Studio
$910
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1134 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Irish Hill
90 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,059
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jeffersonville, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jeffersonville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Jeffersonville 1 BedroomsJeffersonville 2 BedroomsJeffersonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJeffersonville 3 BedroomsJeffersonville Accessible Apartments
Jeffersonville Apartments with BalconyJeffersonville Apartments with GarageJeffersonville Apartments with GymJeffersonville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJeffersonville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Jeffersonville Apartments with ParkingJeffersonville Apartments with PoolJeffersonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJeffersonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYColumbus, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, INShelbyville, KY
Frankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KY
Shively, KYElizabethtown, KYHillview, KYMiddletown, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College