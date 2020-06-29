Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridgepointe Crossing.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
dog park
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
Welcome home to Bridgepointe Crossing. Conveniently located in the heart of Jeffersonville, these freshly renovated apartments offer new flooring, modern appliances, and cozy living spaces. Located just minutes from Jeffersonville High School and local shopping centers, Bridgepointe Crossing bridges the gap between active city living and quaint suburbia comforts. Call and schedule your tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Bridgepointe Crossing have any available units?
Bridgepointe Crossing has 7 units available starting at $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bridgepointe Crossing have?
Some of Bridgepointe Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgepointe Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgepointe Crossing is offering the following rent specials: Free Rent! Call or Text Today!
Is Bridgepointe Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridgepointe Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Bridgepointe Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Bridgepointe Crossing offers parking.
Does Bridgepointe Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridgepointe Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgepointe Crossing have a pool?
No, Bridgepointe Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Bridgepointe Crossing have accessible units?
No, Bridgepointe Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Bridgepointe Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridgepointe Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Bridgepointe Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bridgepointe Crossing has units with air conditioning.