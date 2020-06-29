All apartments in Jeffersonville
Bridgepointe Crossing

2727 Middle Rd · (812) 370-5653
Location

2727 Middle Rd, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1807-117 · Avail. Sep 1

$720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 1906-147 · Avail. Jul 31

$720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 1912-183 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridgepointe Crossing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
Welcome home to Bridgepointe Crossing. Conveniently located in the heart of Jeffersonville, these freshly renovated apartments offer new flooring, modern appliances, and cozy living spaces. Located just minutes from Jeffersonville High School and local shopping centers, Bridgepointe Crossing bridges the gap between active city living and quaint suburbia comforts. Call and schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 35lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgepointe Crossing have any available units?
Bridgepointe Crossing has 7 units available starting at $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bridgepointe Crossing have?
Some of Bridgepointe Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgepointe Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgepointe Crossing is offering the following rent specials: Free Rent! Call or Text Today!
Is Bridgepointe Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridgepointe Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Bridgepointe Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Bridgepointe Crossing offers parking.
Does Bridgepointe Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridgepointe Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgepointe Crossing have a pool?
No, Bridgepointe Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Bridgepointe Crossing have accessible units?
No, Bridgepointe Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Bridgepointe Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridgepointe Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Bridgepointe Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bridgepointe Crossing has units with air conditioning.
