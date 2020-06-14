Apartment List
105 Apartments for rent in Jeffersonville, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jeffersonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
King Solomon Apartments
1512 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$680
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
760 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Bridgepointe Crossing
2727 Middle Rd, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
964 sqft
Free Rent! - Welcome Home to Bridgepointe Crossing conveniently located in heart of Jeffersonville and just minutes from schools, shopping, Downtown Jeffersonville, Louisville, and the River Ridge Industrial Park.
Results within 1 mile of Jeffersonville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Butchertown
27 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 101
3719 Utica Sellersburg Rd, Clark County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
If you are looking for upscale and privacy then these LUXURY HOME APARTMENTS are for you!!! Our approximately 1100 sq. ft. units are 2 Beds / 2 Baths with 9' ceilings and an abundance of natural light with oversized windows.
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersonville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Germantown
6 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,255
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Taylor Berry
263 Units Available
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$634
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$829
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$850
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
35 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$885
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northfield
15 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$809
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Clifton
5 Units Available
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$943
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$982
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Clifton Heights
11 Units Available
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
Studio
$799
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$929
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
$
Clifton Heights
32 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
Smoketown
17 Units Available
The Lofts Of Broadway
419 Finzer St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
787 sqft
Welcome Home to the Lofts of Broadway! This historic building is conveniently located minutes from the Central Business District, the Downtown Medical Centers, Nulu, and Bardstown Road.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Phoenix Hill
10 Units Available
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Irish Hill
90 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,059
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1320 Hepburn Ave
1320 Hepburn Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
1000 sqft
Spacious Highlands Apartment/Great Location - Property Id: 297013 Stunning, Renovated and Large. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of storage.This street is a Highland's favorite.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
1701 S 4th St
1701 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Victorian House - AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 - Property Id: 268089 *AVAILABLE 06/01/2020* NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Portland
1 Unit Available
2124 Griffiths Ave.
2124 Griffiths Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
1100 sqft
1/2 off June! Large 2-3 bedroom home in Portland- Section 8 accepted! - Sign a lease by June 1st and get 1/2 off June rent! Large 2-3 bedroom home in Portland -Wooden floors in living room and bedrooms -Ample closet space in each bedroom (built in

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
416 West Breckinridge- B1
416 W Breckinridge St, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
416 West Breckinridge St. #B1 (Limerick/Downtown) - Interested in scheduling a showing at this location? Please complete the free pre-application on our website and someone will contact you for a showing, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Clifton
1 Unit Available
114 Stoll Ave
114 Stoll Avenue, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
3 Month Lease .... Amazing furnished 4 Bedroom Home in Sought After Clifton Neighborhood! - Fabulous and eclectic 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Clifton. Furnished and available until August 31st.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Jeffersonville, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jeffersonville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

