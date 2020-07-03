All apartments in Indianapolis
Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units!

1019 North Olney Street · No Longer Available
Location

1019 North Olney Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
range
Incredibly Spacious Studio, 1 Bdrm and 2 Bdrm Units located close to bus line with easy access to Downtown! Units offer electric heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! have any available units?
Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! currently offering any rent specials?
Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! pet-friendly?
No, Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! offer parking?
No, Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! does not offer parking.
Does Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! have a pool?
No, Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! does not have a pool.
Does Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! have accessible units?
No, Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! does not have accessible units.
Does Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! have units with dishwashers?
No, Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! have units with air conditioning?
No, Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! does not have units with air conditioning.

