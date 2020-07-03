1019 North Olney Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Incredibly Spacious Studio, 1 Bdrm and 2 Bdrm Units located close to bus line with easy access to Downtown! Units offer electric heat.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! have any available units?
Tri-Plex Offers Studio, 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom Units! doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.