Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool e-payments garage alarm system business center carport internet access online portal package receiving

The place you (and your friends) can’t wait to call home.Congrats! You found us; a hidden jewel in the trees due north of big-city Indy.Welcome to The Residence at White River Apartments. Our residents love how close we are to the hustle and bustle of downtown: walking distance to Marian, one mile from Butler and five miles to IUPUI. Need a break? Get out and explore the Indianapolis Museum of Art and the Central Canal Towpath both only a few minutes away.But the true treasure of our community? The people. Ask anyone here: there’s a sense of community unlike anywhere else. So whether you work all day or (home)work at night, you can feel at ease among neighbors who know your name—and a place you’re pleased to call home.