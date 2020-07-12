All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Pangea Meadows

5505 Scarlet Dr · (773) 985-6329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 3411J · Avail. Aug 14

$643

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 5420D · Avail. Aug 21

$690

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 5416C · Avail. now

$690

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 5430H · Avail. Sep 3

$690

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5558 · Avail. now

$847

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1267 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea Meadows.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
Pangea Meadows is a 348-unit property in North High School, Indianapolis that features plenty of highly desired amenities, including but not limited to 24/7 maintenance, on-site laundry, playground, central AC, and covered parking. Residents will enjoy Pangea Meadows’ great location in the dazzling city of Indianapolis. The gorgeous property is conveniently located just minutes away from Marathon Gas Station, Blue Shark Fish & Chicken, and Global Thrift Mall. Commuters can feel rest assured, these Speedway apartments are easily accessed via 25th West 16th St Bus Line. Pets are welcome as well! Call today to book a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $100 Flat Rate
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease (1 spot, additional spot $25/month). Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea Meadows have any available units?
Pangea Meadows has 13 units available starting at $643 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea Meadows have?
Some of Pangea Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Pangea Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Pangea Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Pangea Meadows offers parking.
Does Pangea Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea Meadows have a pool?
No, Pangea Meadows does not have a pool.
Does Pangea Meadows have accessible units?
No, Pangea Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pangea Meadows has units with dishwashers.
