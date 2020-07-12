Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance garage

Pangea Meadows is a 348-unit property in North High School, Indianapolis that features plenty of highly desired amenities, including but not limited to 24/7 maintenance, on-site laundry, playground, central AC, and covered parking. Residents will enjoy Pangea Meadows’ great location in the dazzling city of Indianapolis. The gorgeous property is conveniently located just minutes away from Marathon Gas Station, Blue Shark Fish & Chicken, and Global Thrift Mall. Commuters can feel rest assured, these Speedway apartments are easily accessed via 25th West 16th St Bus Line. Pets are welcome as well! Call today to book a showing.