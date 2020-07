Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse hot tub

Take a look at this gorgeous 420-unit community located in the heart of West Lake, Indianapolis. Residents will feel right at home in our pristine apartments. Our West Lake Apartments at Pangea Hills are well-equipped with amenities including a Fitness Center, Parking, Playground, On-Site Laundry, 24/7 Maintenance, Pool, Balcony, Central AC, Dishwasher, Eat-In Kitchen, and Porch. Residents will also enjoy Pangea Hills’ prime location. Pangea Hills is only a few minutes away from Walmart Neighborhood Market, The Tamale Place, and Thatcher Park. These West Lake Apartments in Indianapolis are even easily accessible via 3 Michigan Street and 10 10th Street Bus Lines. You'll also be less than a 20 minute drive away from downtown Indianapolis and the Indianapolis International Airport! Get ready to find an affordable apartment today! Contact us now to book a showing at Pangea Hills.