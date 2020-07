Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center coffee bar gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room guest parking package receiving playground tennis court

Now Leasing Fully Upgraded Interiors! Oakbrook Village Apartments offers the most outstanding recreation package you could ever want including fitness center, saunas, steam bath and exercise equipment, as well as a Coffee Bar and a Business Center for you to enjoy. Unique floor plans for both townhouse and garden style apartments. Oakbrook Village Apartments is located just minutes from I-465, downtown and Eagle Creek Park and Reservoir. Stop by today for a personal tour and compare our value and location. You will soon discover that we have the perfect apartment home waiting for you at the perfect price.