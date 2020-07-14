Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access package receiving pet friendly accessible 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking online portal

Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood Park, Circle Center, and Castleton Square Mall and are near a smorgasbord of fine dining options, with multiple grocery markets and convenience shopping at your doorstep. We offer easy access to Interstates I-465, I-65, I-74, and I-70.



We offer high-quality and affordable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes. We offer laundry connections in most of our homes, with large laundry rooms. All of our homes are on the first floor, with no neighbors above you. We are a pet friendly community, with partially closed front patios and a neighbor-type atmosphere. Ask about our newly renovated apartment homes!



We are professionally managed and offer maintenance-free living! Our on-site maintenance team is available 24 hours for emergencies.



