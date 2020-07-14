All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like
Heathmoore Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
Heathmoore Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Heathmoore Apartments

5984 Heathmoore Dr · (317) 576-3792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5884 · Avail. Aug 21

$787

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heathmoore Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
accessible
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood Park, Circle Center, and Castleton Square Mall and are near a smorgasbord of fine dining options, with multiple grocery markets and convenience shopping at your doorstep. We offer easy access to Interstates I-465, I-65, I-74, and I-70.

We offer high-quality and affordable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes. We offer laundry connections in most of our homes, with large laundry rooms. All of our homes are on the first floor, with no neighbors above you. We are a pet friendly community, with partially closed front patios and a neighbor-type atmosphere. Ask about our newly renovated apartment homes!

We are professionally managed and offer maintenance-free living! Our on-site maintenance team is available 24 hours for emergencies.

Sto

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant (18 and older)
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions for aggressive breeds; Not to exceed a total weight of 40 lbs combined
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open parking - no charge.
Storage Details: Free attic storage included in each apartment home!

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Heathmoore Apartments have any available units?
Heathmoore Apartments has a unit available for $787 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Heathmoore Apartments have?
Some of Heathmoore Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heathmoore Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Heathmoore Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heathmoore Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Heathmoore Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Heathmoore Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Heathmoore Apartments offers parking.
Does Heathmoore Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heathmoore Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heathmoore Apartments have a pool?
No, Heathmoore Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Heathmoore Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Heathmoore Apartments has accessible units.
Does Heathmoore Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Heathmoore Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 BedroomsIndianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly PlacesIndianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben DavisSt. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth PerryNear EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler UniversityIvy Tech Community College