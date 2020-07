Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher furnished in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 e-payments internet access online portal volleyball court

The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in. Nestled in the Northwest side of Indianapolis, our community is situated amongst world-class medical facilities, countless dining, and some of the finest shopping areas.



The Eclipse’s vast number of unique loft and townhome plans includes one, two, and three-bedroom plans with multiple baths, expansive closets, formal dining rooms, and private verandas.



These Indianapolis apartments also offer fine details including heartwarming fireplaces, convenient in-home washer/dryer connections, and breathtaking lake views.