in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

949 N. California Street Available 08/17/20 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome by IUPUI & IU Med Center - Our 4 bedroom/3.5 bath townhome is located at the corner of 10th and California Street. This is the ideal floor plan for roommates as it is 3 levels, 2,241 square feet and close to the IUPUI Campus & IU Med Center.



There are 3 off-street parking spaces and a fenced backyard. The kitchen is equipped with sleek black appliances. A washer and dryer is also included.



The townhome is entirely electric and the residents are responsible for all utilities. Electric and water/sewer are mandatory services.



Call us today for a tour - 317.600.3622



