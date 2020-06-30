All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

949 N. California Street

949 N California St
Location

949 N California St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
949 N. California Street Available 08/17/20 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome by IUPUI & IU Med Center - Our 4 bedroom/3.5 bath townhome is located at the corner of 10th and California Street. This is the ideal floor plan for roommates as it is 3 levels, 2,241 square feet and close to the IUPUI Campus & IU Med Center.

There are 3 off-street parking spaces and a fenced backyard. The kitchen is equipped with sleek black appliances. A washer and dryer is also included.

The townhome is entirely electric and the residents are responsible for all utilities. Electric and water/sewer are mandatory services.

Call us today for a tour - 317.600.3622

(RLNE5434000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

