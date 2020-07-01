All apartments in Indianapolis
946 North Tuxedo Street

946 North Tuxedo Street · No Longer Available
Location

946 North Tuxedo Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New! Be the first to call this 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms all-electric house in the heart of Indianapolis your home! The home boasts large windows throughout, a large backyard & washer & dryer hook-ups. The home is pet-friendly & does include a refrigerator & stove.

- Contact office for the Pet Policy
- Contact office for the Security Deposit information
- No Section 8 participation
- Renters Insurance is required
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
- The full application requires a profile with petscreening.com

To see application criteria visit https://evergrowpm.com/tenants/tenant-faq/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 North Tuxedo Street have any available units?
946 North Tuxedo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 946 North Tuxedo Street have?
Some of 946 North Tuxedo Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 North Tuxedo Street currently offering any rent specials?
946 North Tuxedo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 North Tuxedo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 946 North Tuxedo Street is pet friendly.
Does 946 North Tuxedo Street offer parking?
No, 946 North Tuxedo Street does not offer parking.
Does 946 North Tuxedo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 North Tuxedo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 North Tuxedo Street have a pool?
No, 946 North Tuxedo Street does not have a pool.
Does 946 North Tuxedo Street have accessible units?
No, 946 North Tuxedo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 946 North Tuxedo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 946 North Tuxedo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

