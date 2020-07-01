946 North Tuxedo Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New! Be the first to call this 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms all-electric house in the heart of Indianapolis your home! The home boasts large windows throughout, a large backyard & washer & dryer hook-ups. The home is pet-friendly & does include a refrigerator & stove.



- Contact office for the Pet Policy

- Contact office for the Security Deposit information

- No Section 8 participation

- Renters Insurance is required

- Tenant responsible for all utilities

- The full application requires a profile with petscreening.com



To see application criteria visit https://evergrowpm.com/tenants/tenant-faq/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.