Indianapolis, IN
927 North Grant Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:45 PM

927 North Grant Avenue

927 North Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

927 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Details Coming Soon!

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2201223220

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1358040?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 North Grant Avenue have any available units?
927 North Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 927 North Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
927 North Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 North Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 North Grant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 927 North Grant Avenue offer parking?
No, 927 North Grant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 927 North Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 North Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 North Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 927 North Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 927 North Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 927 North Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 927 North Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 North Grant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 North Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 North Grant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

