923 North DREXEL Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

The owner is offering $200 off First Months Rent! This 1 bedroom home offers an open feel and a modern look. Laundry hookups in the basement give you easy access for your laundry, and the spacious living area is perfect for entertaining! Enjoy a cup of coffee on your front porch or stay cozy in your private upstairs bedroom on a cold winter day. You will love the cleanliness and the upgrades to make your new home feel warm and cozy. Located close to all the essential things such as Kroger and the bus lines you could need this home is bound to rent very quickly. Once you see it you will agree and you won't be disappointed.