Indianapolis, IN
9060 East 16th Street
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:12 PM

9060 East 16th Street

9060 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9060 East 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New Renovation on this super nice, updated, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom all brick ranch style home with a huge fenced backyard, separate large workshop & mini barn! Exterior has a brand new roof and fresh paint. Interior has been completely redone, with fresh paint in lovely neutral tones throughout, brand new lush carpeting in all bedrooms, hallway and the living room, which features large windows looking out to the lovely covered front porch; stunning barn wood look vinyl flooring in the entry, the large laundry room which is set perfectly between the kitchen and garage, and bathroom. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets, pantry and all appliances included in your kitchen; new vanity, faucets, fixtures, new lighting throughout the home and more! No separate dining area. Great setting with mature trees in the huge front and back yards! Attached 2 Car Garage with separate door to the back yard. Enjoy good times with family and friends all year long in this quiet, country like setting on a full acre lot! Easy access to freeways, and Less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the City has to Offer! Walking distance to Warren Central High School! Close to Grassy Creek Park, for summer fun with the whole family!

Gas and Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9060 East 16th Street have any available units?
9060 East 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9060 East 16th Street have?
Some of 9060 East 16th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9060 East 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9060 East 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9060 East 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9060 East 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9060 East 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9060 East 16th Street offers parking.
Does 9060 East 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9060 East 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9060 East 16th Street have a pool?
No, 9060 East 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9060 East 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 9060 East 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9060 East 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9060 East 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
