9060 East 16th Street

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New Renovation on this super nice, updated, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom all brick ranch style home with a huge fenced backyard, separate large workshop & mini barn! Exterior has a brand new roof and fresh paint. Interior has been completely redone, with fresh paint in lovely neutral tones throughout, brand new lush carpeting in all bedrooms, hallway and the living room, which features large windows looking out to the lovely covered front porch; stunning barn wood look vinyl flooring in the entry, the large laundry room which is set perfectly between the kitchen and garage, and bathroom. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets, pantry and all appliances included in your kitchen; new vanity, faucets, fixtures, new lighting throughout the home and more! No separate dining area. Great setting with mature trees in the huge front and back yards! Attached 2 Car Garage with separate door to the back yard. Enjoy good times with family and friends all year long in this quiet, country like setting on a full acre lot! Easy access to freeways, and Less than 20 minutes from Downtown Indy with all the City has to Offer! Walking distance to Warren Central High School! Close to Grassy Creek Park, for summer fun with the whole family!



Gas and Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.