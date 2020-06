Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning and completely RENOVATED. Very stylish and close to all the amenities of Fountain Square. Two bedroom and two bath. Modern kitchen with brand new appliances. It is a virtually new apartment with new flooring, electrical, plumbing, kitchen, baths, dry wall, and insulation. Never lived-in after renovation. Two car garage available for an extra cost ($100/month). Pets allowed with permission.