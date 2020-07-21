All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

8838 Pine Tree Blvd

8838 Pine Tree Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8838 Pine Tree Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
8838 Pine Tree Blvd Available 07/15/19 Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath On Indy's North Side!!! Available Mid July! - Don't miss out on this sprawling 4 bed, 2.5 bath. This formal home has all the updates and close to shops and restaurants. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Oversized living room located right off the kitchen. Half-bath conveniently located on first floor. Oversized mater suite with large bathroom and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms are generous in size. Backyard is fully fenced in with deck overlooking pond. $50 application fee per adult. Call today to schedule a showing (317) 900-4161

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2687531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8838 Pine Tree Blvd have any available units?
8838 Pine Tree Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8838 Pine Tree Blvd have?
Some of 8838 Pine Tree Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8838 Pine Tree Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8838 Pine Tree Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8838 Pine Tree Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8838 Pine Tree Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8838 Pine Tree Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8838 Pine Tree Blvd offers parking.
Does 8838 Pine Tree Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8838 Pine Tree Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8838 Pine Tree Blvd have a pool?
No, 8838 Pine Tree Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8838 Pine Tree Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8838 Pine Tree Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8838 Pine Tree Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8838 Pine Tree Blvd has units with dishwashers.
