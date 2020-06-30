All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

8546 Zephyr Drive

8546 Zephyr Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8546 Zephyr Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Glenn's Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom ranch home is located in Perry Township and provides easy access to Greenwood Shopping, dining and grocery stores. This property features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, updated eat-in kitchen, laundry hook-ups, spacious closets, and a 1-car attached garage. Master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms share the full tub/shower combo bathroom. The backyard is very spacious and is fenced in! Updates include newer carpet and paint throughout, vinyl flooring and updated light fixtures. Enjoy good times with family and friends in this gem of a home with mature trees and lovely foliage. Just 25 to Downtown Indy and all the great amenities that Greenwood has to offer!

Perry Township.

Gas and Electric.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8546 Zephyr Drive have any available units?
8546 Zephyr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8546 Zephyr Drive have?
Some of 8546 Zephyr Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8546 Zephyr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8546 Zephyr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8546 Zephyr Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8546 Zephyr Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8546 Zephyr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8546 Zephyr Drive offers parking.
Does 8546 Zephyr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8546 Zephyr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8546 Zephyr Drive have a pool?
No, 8546 Zephyr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8546 Zephyr Drive have accessible units?
No, 8546 Zephyr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8546 Zephyr Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8546 Zephyr Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

