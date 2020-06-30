8546 Zephyr Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom ranch home is located in Perry Township and provides easy access to Greenwood Shopping, dining and grocery stores. This property features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, updated eat-in kitchen, laundry hook-ups, spacious closets, and a 1-car attached garage. Master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms share the full tub/shower combo bathroom. The backyard is very spacious and is fenced in! Updates include newer carpet and paint throughout, vinyl flooring and updated light fixtures. Enjoy good times with family and friends in this gem of a home with mature trees and lovely foliage. Just 25 to Downtown Indy and all the great amenities that Greenwood has to offer!



Perry Township.



Gas and Electric.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.