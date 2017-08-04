7920 Fishback Road

Amenities

Quite simply put -- this is a Once-In-A-Lifetime rental opportunity. How often do you have a chance to live on 7.5 acres in Indianapolis with over 6000 square feet and a workshop, pole barn, pond and woods all around?? It's a million dollar listing for sale at an amazing bargain rental price of $2500. Lease term of 3 months and then month to month thereafter. Pets may be acceptable with approval and fee. Home is on well and septic so those utilities cost you nothing. Great opportunity! Available for showings immediate move-in.