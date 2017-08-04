All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 1 2020

7920 Fishback Road

7920 Fishback Road · No Longer Available
Location

7920 Fishback Road, Indianapolis, IN 46278

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Quite simply put -- this is a Once-In-A-Lifetime rental opportunity. How often do you have a chance to live on 7.5 acres in Indianapolis with over 6000 square feet and a workshop, pole barn, pond and woods all around?? It's a million dollar listing for sale at an amazing bargain rental price of $2500. Lease term of 3 months and then month to month thereafter. Pets may be acceptable with approval and fee. Home is on well and septic so those utilities cost you nothing. Great opportunity! Available for showings immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 Fishback Road have any available units?
7920 Fishback Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7920 Fishback Road currently offering any rent specials?
7920 Fishback Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 Fishback Road pet-friendly?
No, 7920 Fishback Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7920 Fishback Road offer parking?
No, 7920 Fishback Road does not offer parking.
Does 7920 Fishback Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7920 Fishback Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 Fishback Road have a pool?
No, 7920 Fishback Road does not have a pool.
Does 7920 Fishback Road have accessible units?
No, 7920 Fishback Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 Fishback Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7920 Fishback Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7920 Fishback Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7920 Fishback Road does not have units with air conditioning.

